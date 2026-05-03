Cameron Young at Doral and Nelly Korda in Mexico deliver dominant wins

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Cameron Young called a one-shot penalty on himself for his ball slightly moving in the second…

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Cameron Young called a one-shot penalty on himself for his ball slightly moving in the second fairway and he still made par. It was that kind of week for Young, who closed with a 4-under 68 for a six-shot victory over Scottie Scheffler in the Cadillac Championship.

Young became the first wire-to-wire winner at Doral since Andy Bean in 1977, opening with a 64 on the Blue Monster and never giving anyone much of a chance, including the world’s No. 1 player.

He finished at 19-under 269 with President Donald Trump, who owns Trump National Doral, watching and giving the rising American star a thumbs-up and later a handshake.

Young now has three wins since last August, including The Players Championship. Scheffler, who closed with a 68, was a runner-up for the third straight time dating to the Masters. Scheffler has earned $6.,75 million for those three tournaments.

LPGA Tour

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Nelly Korda delivered an early knockout punch Sunday and stretched her lead to seven shots before cruising to the finish line with a 3-under 69 and a four-shot victory in the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba.

One week after Korda won her third career major with a five-shot win at The Chevron Championship, she was just as dominant at El Camaleon. Korda went 60 consecutive holes without a bogey, a streak that ended when it no longer mattered on the 18th hole. She made a 20-foot bogey putt after losing her tee shot into tropical bushes.

Korda became the first player since Annika Sorenstam in 2001 to start a season with six straight tournaments finishing no worse than runner-up.

She finished at 17-under 271, four shots ahead Arpichaya Yubol of Thailand, who celebrated her 24th birthday with a 70 to finish alone in second. Yu Liu of China (69) was another shot back.

PGA Tour Champions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Stewart Cink pulled away with consecutive birdies early on the back nine Sunday that stretched his lead to four shots, and he closed with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the Regions Tradition for his second major this year on the PGA Tour Champions.

Cink, who won the Senior PGA Championship two weeks ago in Florida, became the second player in two years to capture the first two majors on the 50-and-older circuit. Angel Cabrera won the Senior PGA and the Tradition last year in consecutive weeks.

He was staked to a three-shot lead going into the final round at Greystone Golf & Country Club, and Colin Montgomerie got within two shots of them heading to the back nine. The 52-year-old Cink responded with birdies on the 11th and 12th holes to build a four-shot lead, and Montgomerie failed to make birdie over his final 13 holes to shoot 71 and finish alone in third.

Scott Hend (65) was the runner-up.

European tour

ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — Mikael Lindberg closed with a 3-under 69 to win the Turkish Airlines Open on Sunday for his first European tour victory that earned him a spot in the PGA Championship by leading the tour’s Asian swing.

Lindberg has three birdies on a four-hole stretch on the front nine at National Golf Club to take control, and he added consecutive birdies on the back nine. He two-putted for par on the last to finish at 10-under 278 and win by two over Daniel Rodrigues (71) and Guido Migliozzi (70).

The PGA Championship, to be played May 14-17 at Aronimink, set aside spots for three players from the Asian swing. Lindberg will be joined by Bernd Wiesberger and Jordan Gumberg.

Asian Tour

SEONGNAM, South Korea (AP) — Minhyuk Song shot 1-under 70 and defeated Mingyu Cho with a par on the first playoff hole Sunday to win the GS Caltex Maekyung Open on the Asian Tour.

Cho was poised to win, leading by two shots, until missing a 3-foot bogey putt on the 18th for a 70 to fall into a playoff. Adding to the drama was Inhoi Hur closing with a 64 to also finish at 11-under 273, only for officials to assess a two-shot penalty from an incident in the third round that kept him from playing for the title.

Hur hit a wild tee shot on the seventh hole on Saturday, and then a provisional in case it was not found. A spotter picked up the ball out-of-bounds, but that led to questions whether it was beyond the boundary.

A rules official mistakenly told Hur to play the provisional without penalty while the matter got sorted out. The correct procedure was to place the ball where it had been and go from there. The stroke-and-distance penalty was not applied until after Hur finished his final round.

Other tours

Megan Schofill won the Epson Tour’s Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic for her first professional title, closing with a 2-under 69 for a one-stroke victory. The 2023 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion finished at 11-under 273 on the TPC Scottsdale’s Champions Course. Schofill played at Auburn. Amari Avery was second to take the tour money lead. … Mikumu Horikawa rallied with a 7-under 63 for a one-shot victory over Yusaku Hosono (67) to win The Crowns on the Japan Golf Tour. … Smilla Tarning Soenderby on Denmark won her second Ladies European Tour title when she made a 5-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a 5-under 67 and a one-shot victory in the MCB Ladies Classic. …Hyunjo Yoo closed with an even-par 72 for a one-shot victory in the DB Women’s Championship on the Korea LPGA.

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