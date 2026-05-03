Bonmatí returns and Barcelona beats Bayern to reach 6th straight Women’s Champions League final

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Aitana Bonmatí returned from a five-month injury layoff as Barcelona reached the Women’s Champions League final…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Aitana Bonmatí returned from a five-month injury layoff as Barcelona reached the Women’s Champions League final for the sixth straight year with a 4-2 win over Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Alexia Putellas scored twice and Salma Paralluelo and Ewa Pajor got one each for Barcelona to advance 5-3 on aggregate after the sides drew the first leg of their semifinal 1-1 in Munich last weekend.

The seven-time Spanish champion will play OL Lyonnes in the final in Oslo on May 23 after the French team defeated title holder Arsenal in their semifinal on Saturday.

The home fans’ biggest cheer on Sunday came when Bonmatí made her entrance as a substitute in the 68th minute to return after breaking her leg. The three-time Ballon d’Or winner broke her left fibula while training on international duty.

“I’m so happy to be back on this incredible day,” Bonmatí said.

Bayern threatened a late comeback. Linda Dallmann had equalized early and Pernille Harder pulled one back to restore some Bayern hope in the 71st.

Cato Coll produced a fingertip save to deny a fierce strike from Klara Bühl as the German powerhouse pushed for more. Dallmann also hit the crossbar.

Harder had another goal ruled out late through VAR for an apparent foul in the buildup.

Bayern, which was bidding to reach the final for the first time, had started with almost the same team from the first leg. Stine Ballisager was drafted in at left back for the suspended Franziska Kett, who had been sent off for pulling Paralluelo’s hair.

Barcelona dominated from the start and Ballisager gave Caroline Graham Hansen plenty of space to send in a cross that Paralluelo finished off at the far post in the 13th minute.

The visitors struck back on a break four minutes later when Harder crossed for the unmarked Dallmann to roll a shot inside the left post.

But Barcelona continued as before and Putellas restored the lead with a low strike in the 22nd.

There were no more goals before the break, however, despite wave after wave of Barcelona attacks — 33 in all in the first half, according to UEFA, compared to seven from Bayern.

Pajor finally headed Barça’s third with a header to Paralluelo’s cross in the 55th, and Putellas got her second three minutes later when it seemed she had put the result beyond doubt. But Bayern wasn’t quite finished yet.

Barcelona hopes to make amends after losing the final to Arsenal last year.

“Football has these opportunities. Sometimes you lose, sometimes you win. But you have another opportunity, another challenge, and my team worked this year to make it to another final,” said Bonmatí, who rued how the team played in the 2025 final. “Not in a way that we wanted and this time we have another opportunity.”

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