Zucker scores go-ahead goal and Sabres beat Lightning 4-2 in showdown of Atlantic Division Leaders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jason Zucker tipped in Bowen Byram’s shot for the go-ahead goal 7:38 into the second period,…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jason Zucker tipped in Bowen Byram’s shot for the go-ahead goal 7:38 into the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Monday night, further tightening the race for the Atlantic Division title.

Jack Quinn, with an assist from goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, sealed the win by scoring into an empty net with 1:54 left. Josh Norris and Alex Tuch also scored. Buffalo snapped a minor 2-3-2 slump to tie the Lightning atop the division with 102 points, and two ahead of idle Montreal entering the final 10 days of the season.

Luukkonen stopped 23 shots to improve to 10-2-1 in his past 14 appearances and strengthen his hold on the starting job.

Jake Guentzel, with a goal and assist, and Nikita Kucherov also scored, and the Lightning lost in regulation for just the third time in 14 games (9-3-2). Kucherov became the NHL’s eighth Russian-born and second Lightning player to score 400 goals, and also tied Connor McDavid for the points lead with 126.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves in falling to 7-2-1 in his past 10 outings.

The Sabres never trailed and were greeted by a standing ovation upon returning home since clinching their first playoff berth in 15 seasons on Saturday.

Darren Raddysh prevented a Sabres clearing attempt to set up Guentzel’s goal to tie the game at 2 at the 3:56 mark of the second period. Zucker scored less than four minutes later by deflecting in Byram’s shot from the blue line.

The game on Monday had its chippy moments between two budding division rivals, but nothing matching the ferocious intensity of the teams’ memorable outing a month ago. Buffalo squandered a three-goal lead before rallying from a two-goal deficit to win 8-7 in an outing that featured more than 100 penalty minutes.

Up next

Lightning: At Ottawa on Tuesday.

Sabres: At New York Rangers on Wednesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.