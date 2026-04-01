Yankees right-hander Luis Gil in line to join team in mid-April

SEATTLE (AP) — Luis Gil, who did not make the New York Yankees’ starting rotation out of spring training, is…

SEATTLE (AP) — Luis Gil, who did not make the New York Yankees’ starting rotation out of spring training, is in line to join the team in mid-April after he makes a start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday.

Boone said Gil recently threw in Florida at the team’s spring training complex, and is headed north to join New York’s top affiliate.

“He’ll throw his bullpen with Triple-A, make his next start,” Boone said, “and then be in line for the next one with us.”

New York decided to use a four-man rotation to open the season. Gil, the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year, ended up as the odd man out after going 2-1 with a 4.66 ERA in six spring training starts.

Last year, Gil went 4-1 with a 3.32 ERA across 11 starts in an injury-filled season. He started last year on the injured list because of a high-grade lat strain, and did not make his season debut until Aug. 3.

Rodón update

Boone said left-hander Carlos Rodón, who experienced right hamstring tightness while going through his throwing program Tuesday, threw again on Wednesday. Rodón threw off a mound, and will travel to New York for the Yankees’ home opener on Friday against the Miami Marlins.

“He’ll be there for opening day and stuff,” Boone said. “So, we’ll see how the next few days go as far as when he gets back going to his side (session) and the next live (batting practice) and all that. So, we’ll have a better idea over the next few days.”

Boone added that no tests have been scheduled for Rodón, who also underwent surgery last October to remove a bone spur and loose bodies from his left elbow.

On Tuesday, Boone said Rodón most recently threw live batting practice, which consisted of three simulated innings and 50 pitches. Boone said Rodón’s next outing was scheduled to be a rehab start for Double-A Somerset, but that could get pushed back.

But on Wednesday, Boone was more optimistic about Rodón’s hamstring injury.

“It does seem to be a minor thing,” Boone said, “but, we’ll have a better feel over the next couple days when our trainers here get a look at him.”

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