Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake ejected for arguing with plate umpire from dugout

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake was ejected from Wednesday night’s game against the Athletics by plate…

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake was ejected from Wednesday night’s game against the Athletics by plate umpire Carlos Torres for arguing ball/strike calls from New York’s dugout in the third inning.

Blake was tossed after Torres called a ball on a fastball from Will Warren to Nick Kurtz that was just inside, making the count 2-0.

New York led 2-0 and had both its ABS challenges remaining.

It was Blake’s seventh ejection since he joined the Yankees for the 2020 season.

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