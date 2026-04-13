Winquest’s Yankees career ends without a pitch. New York returns Rule 5 pick to St. Louis Cardinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Cade Winquest’s New York Yankees career ended without him throwing a pitch that counted. New York…

NEW YORK (AP) — Cade Winquest’s New York Yankees career ended without him throwing a pitch that counted.

New York returned the 25-year-old right-hander to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, three days after he was designated for assignment. The Cardinals assigned him to Triple-A Memphis.

Winquest was selected from St. Louis during the Rule 5 draft at December’s winter meetings and became the Yankees’ first Rule 5 player to make the opening day roster since infielder Josh Phelps in 2007. He didn’t get into any regular-season games.

St. Louis paid $50,000 for Winquest after the Yankees paid $100,000 to select him at the draft.

He went 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA over nine spring training appearances.

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