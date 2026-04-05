Wild visit the Red Wings after Hartman’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (43-21-12, in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (40-28-8, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Minnesota Wild (43-21-12, in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (40-28-8, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -118, Red Wings -102; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Detroit Red Wings after Ryan Hartman scored two goals in the Wild’s 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators.

Detroit has a 40-28-8 record overall and a 20-14-3 record in home games. The Red Wings have a 33-5-6 record in games they score three or more goals.

Minnesota is 22-11-4 in road games and 43-21-12 overall. The Wild are 38-5-6 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Sunday is the second time these teams play this season. The Wild won 4-3 in overtime in the last meeting. Mats Zuccarello led the Wild with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat has scored 39 goals with 41 assists for the Red Wings. Moritz Seider has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 40 goals and 44 assists for the Wild. Hartman has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Justin Faulk: day to day (lower-body), Mason Appleton: day to day (upper-body).

Wild: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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