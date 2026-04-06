Warriors take on the Kings on 4-game skid

Sacramento Kings (21-58, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (36-42, 10th in the Western Conference) San Francisco;…

Sacramento Kings (21-58, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (36-42, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State enters the matchup against Sacramento after losing four straight games.

The Warriors are 6-6 in division games. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 114.8 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Kings are 3-11 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Sacramento is 13-26 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Warriors score 114.8 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 121.2 the Kings give up. The Kings are shooting 46.7% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 47.9% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 137-103 on Jan. 10. Stephen Curry scored 27 points to help lead the Warriors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green is scoring 8.6 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski is averaging 17.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Maxime Raynaud is averaging 12.1 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 112.0 points, 39.8 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 111.6 points, 42.4 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.3 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Quinten Post: out (foot), Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Al Horford: out (calf), Moses Moody: out for season (knee), LJ Cryer: out (illness).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Russell Westbrook: out (foot), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Drew Eubanks: out for season (thumb), Malik Monk: day to day (shoulder), Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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