Utah takes on Oklahoma City, looks to stop 8-game skid

Utah Jazz (21-57, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (61-16, first in the Western Conference) Oklahoma City;…

Utah Jazz (21-57, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (61-16, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah is looking to stop its eight-game slide with a win against Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 38-9 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City ranks second in the Western Conference with 34.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Chet Holmgren averaging 7.0.

The Jazz are 1-14 against Northwest Division opponents. Utah ranks third in the league with 29.4 assists per game led by Isaiah Collier averaging 7.2.

The Thunder score 118.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 125.6 the Jazz give up. The Jazz score 9.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Thunder give up (107.5).

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Thunder won 129-125 in overtime in the last meeting on Jan. 8. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 46 points, and Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmgren is shooting 55.0% and averaging 16.9 points for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kyle Filipowski is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Jazz. Ace Bailey is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 9-1, averaging 120.9 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points per game.

Jazz: 1-9, averaging 116.6 points, 42.5 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.6 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Alex Caruso: day to day (illness), Luguentz Dort: day to day (undisclosed), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (hip), Isaiah Collier: day to day (hamstring), Keyonte George: out (leg), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (nose), Elijah Harkless: day to day (hamstring), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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