Union Berlin makes history with Marie-Louise Eta as first woman to lead a Bundesliga men’s team

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has appointed Marie-Louise Eta as the first female head coach in the men’s Bundesliga as…

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has appointed Marie-Louise Eta as the first female head coach in the men’s Bundesliga as it bids to ensure its league survival.

She becomes the first woman to take charge of a men’s team across the top divisions of Europe’s “big five” soccer leagues.

The 34-year-old Eta takes over from Steffen Baumgart, who was fired late Saturday with his assistants Danilo de Souza and Kevin McKenna after the team’s 3-1 loss at last-place Heidenheim, Union announced just before midnight.

Eta, who was coaching Union’s Under-19 men’s team and agreed earlier this month to take over as coach of Union’s women’s team next season, has five games to secure the Köpenick-based club’s Bundesliga survival.

“Staying in the Bundesliga is not yet guaranteed given the point-differences in the lower half of the table. I’m happy that the club entrusts me with this challenging task,” Eta told the club website. ”One of Union’s strengths has always been our ability to pull together in such situations. And of course I’m convinced that we’ll get the decisive points with the team.”

Eta already made history with Union in 2023 as the first female assistant coach in the Bundesliga and across the top divisions of the “big five” leagues. She had to step in for media duties for head coach Nenad Bjelica when he was suspended for three games in 2024.

“I’m delighted that Marie Louise Eta has agreed to take on this role on an interim basis before she becomes head coach of the women’s first team as planned in the summer,” Union sporting director Horst Heldt said in a statement.

Baumgart, a former Union player, was appointed during the 2024-25 winter break but Heldt said recent results prompted the club to take drastic action.

“We’ve had a completely disappointing second half of the season so far and we’re not letting the table fool us — our situation remains precarious and we desperately need points to secure our place in the league.”

Defeat in Heidenheim left Union in 11th place in the 18-team division, just seven points clear of St. Pauli in the relegation zone with five rounds remaining.

“Two wins out of 14 games since the winter break and the performances shown in recent weeks do not give us the confidence that we can turn things around with the current setup. We have therefore decided to make a fresh start,” Heldt said.

Union next hosts Wolfsburg, which is also fighting for survival, next weekend.

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An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Marie-Louise Eta had previously served as a head coach.

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