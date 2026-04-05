Umpire Ron Kulpa diagnosed with concussion after being hit on mask with foul ball

NEW YORK (AP) — Umpire Ron Kulpa has been diagnosed with a concussion and will be sidelined for at least…

NEW YORK (AP) — Umpire Ron Kulpa has been diagnosed with a concussion and will be sidelined for at least a week.

Kulpa left the Miami Marlins’ game at the New York Yankees on Saturday in the fourth after a foul ball hit his mask earlier in the inning.

MLB said Sunday that Kulpa was diagnosed with a concussion and will receive follow-up exams and care over at least the next week under concussion protocols.

Kulpa was hit in the mask by a foul ball on the first pitch from Paul Blackburn to Jakob Marsee with two outs and one on. Kulpa spoke briefly with catcher Austin Wells and remained in the game.

Marsee singled three pitches later and Agustín Ramírez scored on left fielder Cody Bellinger’s throwing error for a 4-0 lead. As Otto Lopez stepped in the batter’s box, Kulpa stepped away from the plate, motioned to the Yankees’ dugout and was checked by two athletic trainers.

Kulpa exited under his own power. Scott Barry, who had been umpiring at first base, went to the umpire’s room, putting on gear to move behind the plate and called balls and strikes when play resumed after an 11-minute delay.

Kulpa was replaced by Derek Thomas in the crew for Sunday’s series finale.

Kulpa, 57, made his big league debut on July 23, 1998, and was promoted to the major league staff in 1999. He worked the World Series in 2011 and 2021.

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