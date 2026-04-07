Tyler Reddick leads standings entering Bristol as Cup Series unveils new 750-hp package

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Food City 500 Site: Bristol, Tennessee. Track: Bristol Motor Speedway. Race distance: 500 laps,…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Food City 500

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 500 laps, 266.5 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 4:30 p.m., qualifying, 5:40 p.m.; Sunday, race 3 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Kyle Larson led a staggering 411 of 500 laps, finishing 2.25 seconds over Denny Hamlin en route to his 31st career Cup victory.

Last race: Chase Elliott earned his 22nd career win and second in Martinsville, overcoming race leader Denny Hamlin and taking the lead for good with 68 laps to go.

Next race: April 19, Kansas City, Kansas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

Suburban Propane 300

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 300 laps, 159.9 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2 p.m., qualifying, 3:05 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Kyle Larson dominated at Bristol, leading a race-high 277 of 300 laps to earn his 16th career series victory.

Last race: After taking the lead on a restart with 172 laps to go, William Sawalich held off the field over the final 79 laps to secure his first career series win.

Next race: April 18, Kansas City, Kansas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Tennessee Army National Guard 250

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 133.25 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:30 p.m., qualifying, 4:35 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Chandler Smith held off Kyle Larson in a late dash to earn his first win of the season, his second Truck Series victory at Bristol and sixth overall.

Last race: Corey Heim earned his second win of the season after a side-by-side battle with Kaden Honeycutt on the last lap at Rockingham.

Next race: May 1, Fort Worth, Texas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Last race: Capitalizing on a free pit stop under a safety car, Kimi Antonelli became the first teenager to win back-to-back races, beating Oscar Piastri by 13.7 seconds.

Next race: May 3, Miami.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Last race: Pole-sitter Alex Palou led 79 of 90 laps en route to his second win of the season, finishing more than 13 seconds ahead of second place for his 21st career victory.

Next race: April 19, Long Beach, California.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals

Site: Pomona, California.

Track: In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 2 p.m., qualifying, 2:30 p.m., qualifying, 4:30 p.m., qualifying, 5 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 1 p.m., qualifying, 3 p.m., qualifying, 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 11 a.m. (FS1).

Next race: April 26, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

ILLINI 100 PRACTICE NIGHT

ILLINI 100

WORLD OF OUTLAWS FEDERATED AUTO PARTS SPRING CLASSIC

ILLINI 100

WORLD OF OUTLAWS FEDERATED AUTO PARTS SPRING CLASSIC

Next race: April 17-18.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

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