Toronto faces conference foe Miami

Miami Heat (41-37, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (43-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30…

Miami Heat (41-37, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (43-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -2.5; over/under is 238.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami plays Toronto in Eastern Conference action Tuesday.

The Raptors are 30-18 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 assists per game led by Immanuel Quickley averaging 6.0.

The Heat are 25-23 in Eastern Conference play. Miami has a 6-4 record in one-possession games.

The Raptors average 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer makes per game than the Heat allow (14.0). The Heat average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 12.6 per game the Raptors give up.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Raptors defeated the Heat 112-91 in their last matchup on Dec. 24. Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 27 points, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the Heat with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is scoring 18.1 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Raptors. RJ Barrett is averaging 19.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the last 10 games.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.2 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 4-6, averaging 116.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 34.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Heat: 3-7, averaging 123.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.8 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Immanuel Quickley: out (foot).

Heat: Norman Powell: day to day (illness), Tyler Herro: day to day (personal).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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