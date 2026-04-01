Storm’s Mühl to miss second straight WNBA season because of a knee injury sustained overseas

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Storm point guard Nika Mühl will miss her second straight WNBA season because of a knee…

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Storm point guard Nika Mühl will miss her second straight WNBA season because of a knee injury, this time after tearing her right ACL during a March 11 game for Croatia in EuroBasket qualifying.

The team said Wednesday that the 24-year-old Mühl had surgery Tuesday.

Mühl missed the 2025 WNBA season after tearing her left ACL while playing overseas for the Turkish club Besiktas in the FIBA SuperCup. The former UConn player has appeared in only 16 games in three seasons with the Storm.

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