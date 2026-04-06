Sports betting roundup: Michigan favored against UConn in final game of March Madness

There’s only one game left in the college basketball season, with Michigan taking on UConn for the national championship on…

There’s only one game left in the college basketball season, with Michigan taking on UConn for the national championship on Monday night.

As of Monday morning, Michigan is a 6.5-point favorite. The Wolverines are taking in 70% of the bets and 75% of the money.

Since 2005, favorites of six or more points in the national championship are 6-0 straight up and 5-1 against the spread.

Here’s a look at how things played out over the weekend at the BetMGM online sportsbook:

Trends of the Week

Michigan advanced to the national title game by blowing out Arizona 91-73 in the second Final Four game on Saturday night. Michigan closed as a 1.5-point underdog, and took in 52% of the bets and 51% of the money.

In the first Final Four game, UConn got past Illinois 71-62. UConn closed as a 1.5-point underdog and took in 42% of the bets and 41% of the money.

Upsets of the Week

In the women’s Final Four on Friday night, South Carolina beat undefeated UConn 62-48. The Huskies were a 6.5-point favorite and took in 71% of the bets and 72% of the money.

Coming Up

With the Stanley Cup playoffs approaching, the Avalanche are favored to win the title at +300, followed by the Lightning at +400 and the Hurricanes at +500.

The Star are next at +1000, followed by the Oilers at +1200, the Golden Knights at +1300, the Sabres at +1600 and the Wild at +1700.

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This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

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