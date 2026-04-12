Soriano becomes MLB’s first 4-game winner, lowers ERA to 0.33 as Angels beat Reds 9-6

CINCINNATI (AP) — José Soriano struck out 10 over seven shutout innings to become the major leagues’ first four-game winner,…

CINCINNATI (AP) — José Soriano struck out 10 over seven shutout innings to become the major leagues’ first four-game winner, and Los Angeles Angels beat the Reds 9-6 Sunday for their first series victory at Cincinnati since 2007.

Soriano (4-0) allowed two hits and three walks, throwing 106 pitches and lowering his big league-best ERA to 0.33. He became the first Angels pitcher to win his first four games since Jered Weaver won six straight in 2011.

Los Angeles opened a 9-0 lead in the eighth inning and took two of three for its first series win at the Reds since winning two of three from June 12-14 2007.

Nolan Schanuel had three RBIs, putting the Angels ahead with a wo-run single in the three-run first that included Logan O’Hoppe’s single.

Mike Trout, who scored three runs, had an RBI double in the second and scored on Jorge Soler’s sacrifice fly. Oswald Peraza homered on the first pitch of the fourth.

Andrew Abbott (0-2) allowed seven runs, matching his career high, and seven earned runs for the first time. He gave up eight hits and a pair of walks in three innings.

Elly De La Cruz hit a three-run homer, his fifth home run this season.

Up next

Angels: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (0-2, 6.75 ERA) starts Monday at the New York Yankees, who go with RHP Will Warren (1-0, 3.07)

Reds: RHP Brady Singer (0-1, 7.71) starts Tuesday at San Francisco as the Giants, who start LHP Robbie Ray (2-1, 2.08).

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