Rockies put pitcher Ryan Feltner on the 15-day injured list with right ulnar nerve inflammation

NEW YORK (AP) — Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with right ulnar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with right ulnar nerve inflammation.

The team recalled left-hander Sammy Peralta from Triple-A Albuquerque before its series opener against the New York Mets.

Feltner exited Thursday’s start versus San Diego after two innings. He gave up two runs and two hits with three strikeouts and a walk before the Padres scored five times in the ninth to rally for a 10-8 win at Coors Field.

The right-hander stayed back in Colorado to undergo testing and is expected to rejoin the club Saturday in New York. The team thinks he could come off the IL as soon as he’s eligible.

Feltner is 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA in five starts this season.

In other injury-related news, left-hander Kyle Freeland is scheduled to throw a bullpen Saturday at Citi Field and return to the rotation next week in Cincinnati. Freeland has been on the 15-day IL since April 13 with left shoulder inflammation. He is 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA in three starts this season.

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