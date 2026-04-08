Reds take 5-game win streak into game against the Marlins

Cincinnati Reds (8-3, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (6-5, third in the NL East) Miami; Wednesday, 6:40…

Cincinnati Reds (8-3, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (6-5, third in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (0-0, 5.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Marlins: Eury Perez (0-1, 5.73 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -132, Reds +112; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds are looking to keep their five-game win streak alive when they visit the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 6-5 record overall and a 5-3 record in home games. The Marlins have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .333.

Cincinnati has gone 5-0 in road games and 8-3 overall. The Reds have the fifth-best team ERA in baseball at 2.82.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has a double, a triple, a home run and four RBIs for the Marlins. Liam Hicks is 8 for 27 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Sal Stewart has two home runs, nine walks and six RBIs while hitting .351 for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 10 for 40 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Reds: 8-2, .212 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Christopher Morel: 10-Day IL (oblique), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Acosta: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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