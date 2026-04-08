Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EDT
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Vancouver 5
New York 2, Seattle 1, SO
Tuesday’s Games
Montreal 4, Seattle 1
Boston 5, Vancouver 1
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 5, Ottawa 3
Saturday’s Games
New York at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.
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