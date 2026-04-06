Pirates host the Padres on home winning streak

San Diego Padres (4-5) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (6-3) Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: German Marquez (0-1, 12.00…

San Diego Padres (4-5) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (6-3)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: German Marquez (0-1, 12.00 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, one strikeout); Pirates: Bubba Chandler (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -127, Padres +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a three-game home winning streak, host the San Diego Padres.

Pittsburgh went 71-91 overall and 44-37 in home games last season. The Pirates scored 3.6 runs per game while giving up 4.0 last season.

San Diego went 90-72 overall and 38-43 on the road a season ago. The Padres averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .252.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jared Triolo: 10-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (lower body), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sung-Mun Song: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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