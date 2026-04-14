PGA Tour goes to post-Masters stop at Hilton Head. Senior PGA goes to Florida

PGA Tour RBC HERITAGE Site: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Course: Harbour Town GL. Yardage: 7,243. Par: 71. Prize money:…

PGA Tour

RBC HERITAGE

Site: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Course: Harbour Town GL. Yardage: 7,243. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Justin Thomas.

FedEx Cup leader: Cameron Young.

Last week: Rory McIlroy won the Masters.

Notes: Rory McIlroy is not playing the RBC Heritage for the second straight year. He has said Harbour Town is not a course that suits him. … Justin Rose, who had the lead on the back nine at the Masters for the second straight year without winning, withdrew on Monday. He was replaced in the field by Michael Thorbjornsen. … The PGA Tour is in a stretch of two majors and three signature events over a six-week period. … Justin Thomas won a year ago with a 20-foot birdie putt in a playoff to beat Andrew Novak. … Cameron Young has finished no worse than seventh in his last four tournaments, including his victory in The Players Championship. … Davis Love III completed a restoration project last fall that mainly returned greens to their original shape without making any major changes. … Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Billy Horschel and Marco Penge received sponsor exemptions. For Finau and Horschel, it’s their third exemption to a signature event this year.

Next week: Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

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LPGA Tour

JM EAGLE LA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Los Angeles.

Course: El Caballero CC. Yardage: 6,679. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3.75 million. Winner’s share: $562,500.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ingrid Lindblad.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last tournament: Lauren Coughlin won the Aramco Championship.

Notes: This is the final LPGA stop before its first major of the year next week in Houston at The Chevron Championship. … Three of the top four players in the women’s golf ranking are skipping the $3.75 million event — Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda and Charley Hull. … The field features 15 of the top 25 in the world, including Hyo Joo Kim, the only two-time winner on the LPGA, and Hannah Green, who has won three times worldwide in 2026. … The top two female amateurs in the world are playing, Asterisk Talley and Aphrodite Deng. This is the first start for the 17-year-old Talley since she lost the lead on the back nine at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. … Major champions Allisen Corpus (Southern California), Patty Tavatanakit (UCLA) and Lilia Vu (UCLA) played college golf in Los Angeles. … Lizette Salas is playing for the first time since 2024 after recovering from a back injury. … Alison Lee is playing for the first time following maternity leave in 2025.

Next week: The Chevron Championship.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

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PGA of America and PGA Tour Champions

SENIOR PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Bradenton, Florida.

Course: Concession GC. Yardage:6,936. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner’s share: $450,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Angel Cabrera.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Last tournament: Stewart Cink won the Hoag Classic.

Notes: Henrik Stenson makes his Senior PGA Championship debut after turning 50 on April 5. He was relegated from LIV Golf last year. Pat Perez is the other former LIV player in the field. … This is the oldest of the five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule, dating to 1937 when Jock Hutchison won at Augusta National. … Steve Stricker is making his first start of the season and his first official event since his tournament in Wisconsin last June. … The PGA of America has moved its senior major to Concession in an agreement that will keep it there for three years. … The winner of the Senior PGA will earn a spot in the field next month at Aronimink for the PGA Championship. … Among the club professionals who earned a spot in the field are Brennan Little, the caddie for Gary Woodland. … Ten players have won the PGA Championship and Senior PGA. The last one to do that was Raymond Floyd in 1995. … Six former PGA champions are in the field.

Next week: Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions/

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LIV Golf League

LIV GOLF MEXICO

Site: Mexico City.

Course: Chapultepec GC. Yardage: 7,443. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Television: Thursday, 3-6 p.m. (FOX Sports app), 6-8 p.m. (FS1); Friday, 2-5 p.m. (FOX), 5-7 p.m. (FOX Sports app); Saturday, 1:30-4 p.m. (FOX), 4-6:30 p.m. (FS1); Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (FS1).

Defending champion: Joaquin Niemann.

Points leader: Jon Rahm.

Last tournament: Bryson DeChambeau won LIV Golf South Africa.

Notes: LIV Golf returns to its schedule after a disappointing showing in the Masters, with Tyrrell Hatton finishing in the top 30 (closing 66 to tie for third) and four other players making the 36-hole cut. … Bryson DeChambeau, who made triple bogey on the 18th hole to miss the cut at the Masters, will be going for his third straight LIV Golf victory. Talor Gooch is the only other player to have won two in a row on LIV Golf. … Chapultepec Golf Club previously hosted a World Golf Championship. Among past champions are Dustin Johnson. … The two Mexican players for LIV Golf are Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz. … Joaquin Niemann has only one top 10 in five appearances this year, coming off a year in which he won five times. … Six LIV players are among the top 100 in the world as they try to secure invitations to the PGA Championship next month. … LIV will play its first event in the United States next month.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Virginia on May 7-10.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

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Korn Ferry Tour

TULUM CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Tulum, Mexico.

Course: PGA Riviera Maya. Yardage: 7,272. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Bryson Nimmer.

Points leader: Ian Holt.

Last tournament: Jeremy Gandon won the Lecom Suncoast Classic.

Next tournament: Colonial Life Charity Classic on May 14-17.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour/

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European tour

Last week: Rory McIlroy won the Masters.

Next week: Volvo China Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

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Other tours

PGA Tour Americas: ECP Brazil Open, Rio Olympic GC, Rio de Janeiro. Previous winner: Max Moldovan. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Ladies European Tour: Joburg Ladies Open, Randpark GC, Johannesburg. Television: Saturday, 6-9 a.m. (Golf Channel app); Sunday, 6-9 a.m. (Golf Channel). Previous winner: Mimi Rhodes. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Japan LPGA: KKT Cup Vantelin Ladies Open, Kumamoto Kuko CC, Kumamoto, Japan. Defending champion: Shuri Sakuma. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Nexen Saint Nine Masters, Gaya CC, Gimhae, South Korea. Defending champion: Shinsil Bang. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

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