Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Butler at Villanova — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited Wake Forest at Pittsburgh — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited Penn State at Nebraska…

Butler at Villanova — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Wake Forest at Pittsburgh — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited

Penn State at Nebraska — Big Ten Plus

Philadelphia at Colorado — NBCS Philadelphia, Rockies.TV

Minnesota at Philadelphia — FDSN North, NBC, NBC 10, NBA League Pass

Philadelphia at New York — NHLN

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

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