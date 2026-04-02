Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Butler at Villanova — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Wake Forest at Pittsburgh — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited
Penn State at Nebraska — Big Ten Plus
Philadelphia at Colorado — NBCS Philadelphia, Rockies.TV
Minnesota at Philadelphia — FDSN North, NBC, NBC 10, NBA League Pass
Philadelphia at New York — NHLN
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