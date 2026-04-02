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Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

April 2, 2026, 1:14 AM

Butler at Villanova — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Wake Forest at Pittsburgh — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited

Penn State at Nebraska — Big Ten Plus

Philadelphia at Colorado — NBCS Philadelphia, Rockies.TV

Minnesota at Philadelphia — FDSN North, NBC, NBC 10, NBA League Pass

Philadelphia at New York — NHLN

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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