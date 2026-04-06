Padres blank Pirates 5-0 for 3rd straight victory, ending Pittsburgh’s 5-game win streak

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Germán Márquez combined with two relievers on a seven-hit shutout for his first win with San Diego,…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Germán Márquez combined with two relievers on a seven-hit shutout for his first win with San Diego, and the Padres ended the Pittsburgh Pirates’ five-game winning streak with a 5-0 victory Monday night.

Nick Castellanos hit the first of San Diego’s four RBI doubles. Jackson Merrill, Jake Cronenworth and Ramón Laureano each had a run-scoring double as well to help the Padres win their third straight.

Márquez (1-1) pitched five innings, allowing six hits and one walk on 92 pitches. He struck out four.

Ron Marinaccio and David Morgan each worked two innings to finish San Diego’s second shutout this season.

Manny Machado scored a run and knocked in another with a groundout. Freddy Fermin scored twice, and Xander Bogaerts had two hits and a walk.

Pirates rookie starter Bubba Chandler (0-1) threw 83 pitches over 4 1/3 innings. He gave up three runs, five hits and four walks.

Pittsburgh went 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position and lost at home for the first time this season.

Up next

Nick Pivetta (1-1) starts against Pirates ace Paul Skenes (1-1) on Tuesday in the middle game of the series.

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