Orlando and Atlanta meet in conference matchup

Atlanta Hawks (43-33, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (39-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday,…

Atlanta Hawks (43-33, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (39-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -4.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks visit Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

The Magic have gone 24-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 50.7 points per game in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 10.9.

The Hawks are 8-6 against the rest of the division. Atlanta is second in the league scoring 18.2 fast break points per game. Nickeil Alexander-Walker leads the Hawks averaging 4.1.

The Magic average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer makes per game than the Hawks allow (13.1). The Hawks are shooting 47.3% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 47.7% the Magic’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on March 16 the Hawks won 124-112 led by 41 points from Alexander-Walker, while Desmond Bane scored 18 points for the Magic.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banchero is scoring 22.6 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Magic. Bane is averaging 16.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Alexander-Walker is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-7, averaging 113.6 points, 39.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.0 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 121.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Anthony Black: out (abdomen), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).

Hawks: Jock Landale: day to day (illness).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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