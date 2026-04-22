Nick Martinez dominates his former team, leading Rays to 6-1 win over Reds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nick Martinez dominated his former team for eight innings, helping the Tampa Bay Rays avoid…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nick Martinez dominated his former team for eight innings, helping the Tampa Bay Rays avoid a series sweep with a 6-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Martinez (1-1), who signed a one-year, $13 million deal with Tampa Bay this offseason, allowed one run while striking out five a day after the Reds battered the Rays for 12 runs.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Rays. The Reds suffered their first loss in their last six games.

The Rays got to Brandon Williamson (2-2) early. The left-hander issued back-to-back two-out walks in the second, and Tampa Bay made him pay. Ben Williamson singled, Chandler Simpson added a sacrifice fly and Yandy Diaz singled in another run for a 3-0 lead. Junior Caminero homered in the third, and Ryan Vilade singled in Diaz, who had three hits, in the fifth. Caminero drove in another in the seventh.

Williamson allowed five runs on seven hits over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked three.

Spencer Steer had an RBI double in the fifth for the Reds.

Elly De La Cruz, who homered twice on Tuesday, went 0 for 3. Rookie Sal Stewart, who was tied for the major league lead with 24 RBIs entering the game, had one hit.

Up next

Cincinnati: Andrew Abbott (0-2, 5.84) takes the mound as the Reds host Framber Valdez (2-1, 3.30) and the Tigers on Friday.

Tampa Bay: Drew Rasmussen (1-0, 2.75) starts Friday for the Rays against the Twins.

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