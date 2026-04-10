New York visits Dallas after Lafreniere’s 2-goal game

New York Rangers (33-37-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (47-20-12, in the Central Division) Dallas; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

New York Rangers (33-37-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (47-20-12, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Dallas Stars after Alexis Lafreniere’s two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Rangers’ 5-3 loss.

Dallas has a 25-11-4 record in home games and a 47-20-12 record overall. The Stars have scored 68 power-play goals, which ranks first in the Western Conference.

New York is 19-17-2 in road games and 33-37-9 overall. The Rangers are 14-17-5 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Rangers won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 22 goals and 54 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 33 goals and 43 assists for the Rangers. Lafreniere has scored four goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Sam Steel: out (hip), Nils Lundkvist: day to day (illness), Michael Bunting: out (lower body), Nathan Bastian: out (hand), Radek Faksa: day to day (upper-body), Roope Hintz: out (lower body), Tyler Seguin: out for season (acl).

Rangers: Matt Rempe: out for season (thumb), Urho Vaakanainen: out (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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