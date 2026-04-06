New Orleans hosts Utah on home slide

Utah Jazz (21-58, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (25-54, 13th in the Western Conference) New Orleans;…

Utah Jazz (21-58, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (25-54, 13th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to break its three-game home skid with a win against Utah.

The Pelicans are 16-33 in conference games. New Orleans has an 8-41 record against opponents above .500.

The Jazz are 11-38 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is sixth in the NBA scoring 17.2 fast break points per game led by Lauri Markkanen averaging 3.3.

The Pelicans average 114.8 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 125.9 the Jazz give up. The Jazz average 117.1 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 119.4 the Pelicans give up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Pelicans won 115-105 in the last matchup on March 1. Saddiq Bey led the Pelicans with 24 points, and Isaiah Collier led the Jazz with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Williamson is shooting 60.0% and averaging 21.0 points for the Pelicans. Bey is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

Brice Sensabaugh is shooting 46.3% and averaging 14.8 points for the Jazz. Ace Bailey is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 109.4 points, 40.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Jazz: 1-9, averaging 116.6 points, 42.2 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.5 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: out (ankle), Karlo Matkovic: out (back), Dejounte Murray: out (hand), Bryce McGowens: out (toe).

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (hip), Isaiah Collier: out (hamstring), Keyonte George: out (leg), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (nose), Elijah Harkless: out (hamstring), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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