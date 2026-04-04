NCAA Women’s Division III Basketball Glance

Times EST (through March 12)
Times EDT (March 13)
First Round
Friday, March 6
NYU 108, Me.-Farmington 44
Messiah 64, Cortland 58
Hardin-Simmons 73, Austin 51
Whitman 70, Claremont-M-S 54
Bowdoin 51, Emmanuel (Mass.) 42
Southern Me. 62, JWU (Providence) 46
Wis.-La Crosse 78, LaGrange 52
Carroll (Wis.) 74, DePauw 67
Scranton 104, Framingham St. 39
Otterbein 60, Randolph-Macon 45
Bates 71, Merchant Marine 57
Smith 73, Union (N.Y.) 55
Johns Hopkins 100, Hunter 59
Baldwin Wallace 75, Wm. Paterson 51
Concordia-M’head 73, Wis.-Superior 61
Ripon 84, UW-River Falls 81, OT
Wis.-Oshkosh 53, Webster 37
Wis. Lutheran 65, Saint Mary’s (Minn.) 47
WashU 65, SUNY Geneseo 53
Ohio Wesleyan 68, DeSales 53
Hope 103, Penn St.-Behrend 65
Ill. Wesleyan 61, Wash. & Jeff. 53
Wis.-Whitewater 70, Transylvania 65
UChicago 60, Gustavus Adolphus 44
Wash. & Lee 73, St. Mary’s (Md.) 44
Chris. Newport 74, Gettysburg 62
Bethel (Minn.) 81, Millsaps 73
Coe 69, Wis.-Platteville 51
Denison 82, Southern Va. 47
Trine 90, Shenandoah 45
John Carroll 84, TCNJ 49
SUNY New Paltz 67, Immaculata 51
Second Round
Saturday, March 7
NYU 70, Messiah 47
Hardin-Simmons 56, Whitman 35
Southern Me. 67, Bowdoin 59
Wis.-La Crosse 80, Carroll (Wis.) 60
Scranton 82, Otterbein 43
Bates 74, Smith 70, OT
Johns Hopkins 59, Baldwin Wallace 46
Concordia-M’head 68, Ripon 65
Wis.-Oshkosh 65, Wis. Lutheran 56
WashU 73, Ohio Wesleyan 68
Hope 90, Ill. Wesleyan 85, OT
UChicago 62, Wis.-Whitewater 46
Wash. & Lee 61, Chris. Newport 55
Bethel (Minn.) 57, Coe 48
Denison 63, Trine 54
John Carroll 74, SUNY New Paltz 54
Third Round
Friday, March 13
NYU 103, Hardin-Simmons 61
Wis.-La Crosse 66, Southern Me. 45
Scranton 76, Bates 59
Concordia-M’head 64, Johns Hopkins 59
Wis.-Oshkosh 64, WashU 43
UChicago 55, Hope 52
Wash. & Lee 75, Bethel (Minn.) 67
Denison 86, John Carroll 67
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 14
NYU 72, Wis.-La Crosse 47
Scranton 67, Concordia-M’head 42
Wis.-Oshkosh 73, UChicago 56
Denison 77, Wash. & Lee 64
Semifinals
Thursday, March 19
Scranton 60, NYU 52
Denison 82, Wis.-Oshkosh 61
Championship
Saturday, March 21
Denison 55, Scranton 41
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