NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

All Times EDT First Round Friday, March 13 Atlantic Region At campus sites Indiana (Pa.) 79, Charleston (W.Va.) 53 Seton…

All Times EDT

First Round

Friday, March 13

Atlantic Region

At campus sites

Indiana (Pa.) 79, Charleston (W.Va.) 53

Seton Hill 88, Fayetteville St. 85, 2OT

Gannon 76, Edinboro 61

Winston-Salem 88, Glenville St. 71

Central Region

Minn. Duluth 72, Minnesota St. 63

Central Mo. 64, Washburn 55

Concordia-St. Paul 52, Northwestern Okla. 45

Fort Hays St. 89, Harding 82, OT

East Region

Southern Conn. St. 56, Saint Michael’s 49

Holy Family 58, Assumption 38

Bentley 74, Mercy 47

Daemen 75, Felician 62

Midwest Region

Grand Valley St. 83, Maryville (Mo.) 50

Wayne St. (Mich.) 77, Northern Mich. 61

Mo.-St. Louis 70, Ferris St. 59

Northwood 61, Malone 57

South Region

UAH 95, Edward Waters 85

Nova Southeastern 91, Miles 71

Union (Tenn.) 84, Fla. Southern 69

Eckerd 85, Embry-Riddle (Fla.) 69

South Central Region

Texas Woman’s 68, Eastern N.M. 49

UCCS 67, Adams St. 62

UT Tyler 66, West Tex. A&M 56

Colorado Mesa 80, Lubbock Christian 45

Southeast Region

Lincoln Memorial 68, Lees-McRae 53

Carson-Newman 85, Columbus St. 73

Lenoir-Rhyne 83, Augusta 74

Coker 83, Francis Marion 54

West Region

Central Wash. 63, Mont. St. Billings 36

Vanguard 79, Cal State LA 75

Western Wash. 74, Point Loma 60

Cal Poly Pomona 56, Azusa Pacific 54

Second Round

Saturday, March 14

Atlantic Region

Indiana (Pa.) 94, Seton Hill 87

Winston-Salem 67, Gannon 48

Central Region

Minn. Duluth 81, Central Mo. 48

Concordia-St. Paul 59, Fort Hays St. 53

East Region

Holy Family 61, Southern Conn. St. 51

Daemen 58, Bentley 55

Midwest Region

Grand Valley St. 90, Wayne St. (Mich.) 70

Northwood 60, Mo.-St. Louis 49

South Region

UAH 73, Nova Southeastern 70

Eckerd 65, Union (Tenn.) 38

South Central Region

Texas Woman’s 70, UCCS 59

Colorado Mesa 62, UT Tyler 58

Southeast Region

Carson-Newman 69, Lincoln Memorial 55

Lenoir-Rhyne 54, Coker 45

West Region

Central Wash. 81, Vanguard 73

Cal Poly Pomona 57, Western Wash. 54

Third Round

Monday, March 16

Atlantic Region

Indiana (Pa.) 65, Winston-Salem 64

Central Region

Minn. Duluth 94, Concordia-St. Paul 87, 2OT

East Region

Holy Family 78, Daemen 62

Midwest Region

Grand Valley St. 69, Northwood 59

South Region

UAH 66, Eckerd 46

South Central Region

Colorado Mesa 65, Texas Woman’s 64

Southeast Region

Carson-Newman 72, Lenoir-Rhyne 53

West Region

Cal Poly Pomona 57, Central Wash. 51

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 24

At Minneapolis

Grand Valley St. 96, Carson-Newman 48

UAH 61, Cal Poly Pomona 53

Indiana (Pa.) 57, Holy Family 52, OT

Colorado Mesa 81, Minn. Duluth 59

Semifinals

Thursday, March 26

Grand Valley St. 61, UAH 39

Indiana (Pa.) 75, Colorado Mesa 70

Championship

Saturday, March 28

Grand Valley St. 72, Indiana (Pa.) 49

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.