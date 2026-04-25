NBA DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Thunder-Suns, Any Postseason Game

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All new users can activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer to unlock a massive welcome offer for a fantastic NBA betting slate Saturday, headlined by two early games between the Pistons-Magic and Thunder-Suns.







Create a new account to get started: simply bet $5 on either one of these NBA playoff games and receive $300 in bonus bets if your wager wins.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for NBA Playoffs

Before you lock in your card for tonight’s slate, securing this exclusive welcome offer is a straightforward process. You will not need to manually enter a promo code; simply use the available promotional links to automatically apply the bonus to your new account.

Here is a look at the current DraftKings Sportsbook welcome offer details:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 25th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Maximizing Your Value

We put a lot of stock in proper bankroll management, and this welcome offer, exclusive to new DraftKings customers, is the perfect way to build your portfolio during the NBA postseason. To qualify, simply place your first cash wager of at least $5 on any market with odds of -500 or longer. It does stand to reason that you shouldn’t fire blindly; this bonus is not guaranteed, meaning you must win your first wager for the bonus to trigger.

If your qualifying bet hits, DraftKings will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets, distributed as twelve separate $25 bonus bets. This structure is a massive advantage for value-seeking bettors, allowing you to spread your action across multiple games or target longshot futures prices. Keep in mind that once issued, you will have exactly one week to leverage your rewards, as all bonus bets expire after 7 days.

NBA Playoffs Odds, Analysis via DraftKings

If you are looking to put your DraftKings NBA promo to work, tonight’s schedule offers some distinct angles. We are always hunting for market inefficiencies, so let’s break down the consensus odds and totals for the games on the docket:

Matchup DraftKings Spread Total (O/U) Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic DET -2.5 / ORL +2.5 213.5 Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns OKC -9.5 / PHX +9.5 214.5

From an analytical standpoint, the biggest mismatch of the night happens in Phoenix, where the Thunder enter as heavy 9.5-point road favorites. Oklahoma City has been utterly dominant, boasting an elite 27.7 Net Rating while scoring 119.5 points per game through two games of this playoff series.

For a tighter contest, look to the Pistons as narrow 2.5-point road favorites over the Magic. Both teams have played virtually even basketball this playoff series so far. The player to watch is Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, who has been torching the Magic defense with 33 points and 7.5 assists per game on 52.2% from the field. To defend their home court, Orlando will need a big night from Paolo Banchero.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this lucrative welcome offer ahead of the upcoming Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic matchup is a quick and seamless process. Most importantly, no promo code is necessary to unlock this bonus. Simply follow these steps to secure your analytical edge:

Sign Up: Use any of the available promotional links to automatically apply the offer to your new account. You will need to create and register an account by entering standard personal information—such as your name, email address, and date of birth—to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure banking methods. Place Your Bet: Navigate to the NBA Postseason market and place a real-money wager of at least $5. Whether you are backing the Pistons on the road or taking a heavy favorite to trigger your bonus, any qualifying market with odds of -500 or longer will work.

If your initial $5 bet wins, DraftKings will instantly reward you with $300 in bonus bets to use on future playoff action.