Mullins, Aranda and Caminero homer to lead Rays over Cubs in return to Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — Cedric Mullins, Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — Cedric Mullins, Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago Cubs 6-4 on Monday in their first game at Tropicana Field in 561 days.

The Rays were back in their domed stadium after playing the 2025 season across the bay in Tampa at Steinbrenner Field — the spring training home of the New York Yankees — because Hurricane Milton destroyed the Trop’s roof and caused extensive damage.

A sellout crowd of 25,114 welcomed the Rays home.

Shane McClanahan, making his first start at the Trop since July 22, 2023, allowed two runs and one hit in four innings. He struck out five and walked four.

McClanahan returned to the mound last week for the first time after a series of injuries forced him to miss two full seasons. The lefty underwent his second Tommy John surgery in August 2023 and then missed the entire 2025 season due to an inflamed nerve in his left triceps.

Kevin Kelly (1-1) pitched a perfect fifth to earn the win and Bryan Baker finished for his first save, yielding Matt Shaw’s solo shot in the ninth.

ROYALS 4, GUARDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carter Jensen and Jonathan India homered, Michael Wacha allowed one run in seven innings and Kansas City defeated Cleveland.

All-Star third baseman José Ramírez became Cleveland’s franchise leader in games played with 1,620. Ramírez, who went 0 for 2 with two walks, surpassed Terry Turner’s nearly 108-year-old mark.

Steven Kwan and Brayan Rocchio had solo shots for the Guardians, who have dropped two of three.

REDS 2, MARLINS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz doubled and singled, Tyler Stephenson homered and four Cincinnati pitchers combined for a shutout as the Reds beat Miami.

Brandon Williamson (1-1) scattered three hits over 6 2/3 innings. After a difficult season debut in which he gave up six runs and six hits against Pittsburgh on March 31, the 28-yeaer-old left-hander struck out four and walked one. He kept the Marlins hitless until Otto López’s two-out single in the fourth.

The Reds, who won their fourth straight, began Monday tied with San Francisco for fewest runs scored in the majors with 26. They scored nine runs in their three-game sweep at Texas over the weekend.

PADRES 5, PITATES 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Germán Márquez is a winner with the San Diego Padres.

The right-hander pitched five effective innings in a victory at Pittsburgh. He allowed six hits, struck out four and walked one in his second start with his new team.

The 31-year-old Márquez is trying to rebuild his career with San Diego. He won a spot in the team’s rotation after agreeing to a minor league deal in February.

Márquez dropped his first start with San Diego when he surrendered four runs and eight hits in three innings in a 9-3 loss to San Francisco last week.

He threw 92 pitches against Pittsburgh, 56 for strikes. He got some help from Gold Glove outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., who cut down Ryan O’Hearn when he attempted to score from second on Spencer Horwitz’s single in the second.

The Pirates put a runner on third with one out in the fifth, but Márquez escaped the jam when he retired Brandon Lowe on a popup to third and Bryan Reynolds on a flyball to left.

NATIONALS 9, CARDINALS 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood, Brady House and CJ Abrams homered during a six-run eighth inning, and Washington rallied for a victory over St. Louis.

Wood tied it with a three-run shot against Ryne Stanek, House’s two-run homer off Matt Svanson (0-1) made it 8-6, and Abrams followed with a solo drive for his 500th career hit. The Nationals have scored 64 runs through their first 10 games, a franchise best and behind only the Dodgers and Brewers this season.

Wood also took away a potential homer from Nolan Gorman with a leaping catch near the right-field corner in the fourth.

Washington righty Zack Littell struck out six and allowed four hits and one run in five innings. His second-inning strikeout of Nolan Gorman was the 500th of his nine-year career.

Cionel Pérez (1-1) threw a scoreless ninth and was awarded the win after Washington relievers Ken Waldichuk and Andre Granillo combined to allow three runs in the eighth.

Ramon Urías homered and drove in three runs for the Cardinals. His two-run blast in the sixth put the Cardinals ahead 3-2, and Jordan Walker’s solo shot in the eighth made it 4-3. Urías also doubled in a run in the eighth.

BREWERS 8, RED SOX 6

BOSTON (AP) — Garrett Mitchell lined a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Milwaukee beat Boston, sending them to their eighth loss in nine games.

Christian Yelich had three hits and an RBI for the red-hot Brewers (8-2).

Willson Contreras hit a solo homer and reached base five times for the Red Sox (2-8).

Garrett Whitlock (0-1) walked two batters before Mitchell’s go-ahead hit. Left fielder Roman Anthony threw wildly to the plate, allowing a second run to score that made it 7-5.

Aaron Ashby (3-0) got four outs and Angel Zerpa worked the ninth for his first career save.

DODGERS 14, BLUE JAYS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Dalton Rushing hit two solo home runs for his first career multihomer game and Los Angeles went deep five times to rout Toronto in a rematch of the 2025 World Series.

Teoscar Hernández and Freddie Freeman both hit two-run home runs and Shohei Ohtani added a solo blast.

After scoring 31 runs in a three game sweep at Washington, the Dodgers piled up 17 hits against the slumping Blue Jays. Rushing went 4 for 4 and also scored after he was hit by a pitch.

Rushing connected on Tommy Nance’s first pitch of the seventh, then went deep again off Spencer Miles in the eighth.

Hernández went 2 for 5 with a walk and drove in four while Freeman was 2 for 4 with a walk and three RBIs. Kyle Tucker had a hit, walked and scored three times, and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Andy Pages had two hits, including a two-run double.

Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman came on to pitch the ninth and retired the side in order, Toronto’s only 1-2-3 inning of the game.

ORIOLES 2, WHITE SOX 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Spot starter Brandon Young pitched five scoreless innings, Gunnar Henderson homered and Baltimore beat Chicago to stop a three-game skid.

Ryan Helsley worked out of a jam in the ninth for his third save. He walked the first two batters, and pinch-hitter Lenyn Sota’s one-out grounder made it 2-1. After an infield single by Andrew Benintendi, Helsley struck out Edgar Quero on a 99 mph fastball to end it.

Tyler O’Neill hit a flyball that fell for an RBI single in the fourth inning when White Sox left fielder Austin Hays pulled up with a right hamstring injury, which forced him to leave the game. Henderson homered in the sixth off Erick Fedde (0-2), who worked six innings after opener Grant Taylor pitched the first.

Chicago lost at home for the first time this season as its three-game winning streak was snapped.

TWINS 7, TIGERS 7

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luke Keaschall hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and four Minnesota relievers combined for four scoreless innings as the Twins beat Detroit.

Keaschall’s first home run of the season helped Joe Ryan earn his first win of the year. Anthony Banda, Eric Orze, Kody Funderburk and Cody Laweryson provided shutout relief for the Twins. Laweryson pitched the final 1 2/3 innings for his first save.

The temperature at first pitch was 37 degrees and continued to drop, with players wearing full sleeves and many wearing head coverings.

RANGERS 2, MARINERS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Burger hit a tie-breaking RBI double over the outstretched glove of left fielder Randy Arozarena in the sixth inning, Jacob deGrom and five Texas relievers combined for a two-hitter and the Rangers beat Seattle.

The Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak and won for the first time in four home games.

The Mariners have lost three consecutive games and five of their last six.

Burger’s fly to deep left scored Corey Seager, who singled and advanced to second base on a wild pitch by Logan Gilbert (0-2).

Jalen Beeks (1-0) pitched a scoreless sixth inning as the first Rangers reliever following deGrom. Jakob Junis earned his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who led the major leagues last season with 60 home runs, hit his first of the season in the first inning capping a 12-pitch at-bat during which he fouled off six pitches with two strikes. His longest drought last season was eight games.

ROCKIES 9, ASTROS 7

DENVER (AP) — Troy Johnston hit a solo homer, a double and a single and Colorado rode an eight-run fifth inning to a victory over Houston.

Edouard Julien, TJ Rumfield, and Willi Castro also had multi-hit games as the Rockies banged out 12 hits.

Julien had a two-run single in the fifth inning that started the eight-run outburst. Rumfield had a two-run triple — the first triple of his career — during the scoring outburst. He has reached base safely in all but one game since making his big league debut on March 27.

Johnston added an insurance run with a 407-foot homer in the sixth.

Ryan Feltner (1-0) allowed seven hits and four earned runs while striking out one in 5 1/3 innings for the win. Juan Mejia earned his first save of the season after a hitless 1 2/3 innings to finish the game.

Astros starter Cody Bolton and Ryan Weiss (0-1) combined to allow 11 hits and eight runs.

ANGELS 6, BRAVES 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — José Soriano pitched eight dominant innings and the Los Angeles got home runs from Zach Neto and Jo Adell in a victory over Atlanta.

Neto launched a leadoff shot on Chris Sale’s first pitch, and Soriano (3-0) struck out 10 as the Angels won their third consecutive game. The right-hander allowed one run and three hits without issuing a walk, throwing 69 of his 96 pitches for strikes.

Soriano gave up a solo homer to Drake Baldwin and a single to Matt Olson in the first, then retired 19 straight batters before Mike Yastrzemski led off the eighth with a single.

Mauricio Dubón homered off Angels reliever Chase Silseth in the ninth. Atlanta put two on with two outs before Jordan Romano replaced Silseth and got Yastrzemski to fly out for his fourth save.

PHILLIES 6, GIANTS 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead double in the seventh inning after Bryce Harper’s two-run single tied it, and Philadelphia rallied past the San Francisco for a win.

Jonathan Bowlan (1-0) pitched the sixth for the win, receiving another run of support on a sacrifice fly by Brandon Marsh in the decisive inning.

Giants right-hander Adrian Houser looked strong pitching into the seventh in his home debut before Justin Crawford’s leadoff single got the Phillies going on the way to their fifth victory in six games. Ryan Borucki (0-1) relieved and took the loss.

Matt Chapman hit a two-run triple in the third, one night after his baserunning blunder cost San Francisco, and Heliot Ramos added an RBI single against Phillies rookie Andrew Painter. Luis Arraez contributed a sacrifice fly in the fourth, but the Giants couldn’t protect a four-run lead.

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