Minnesota faces Indiana, seeks to break 3-game slide

Minnesota Timberwolves (46-32, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (18-60, 14th in the Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7…

Minnesota Timberwolves (46-32, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (18-60, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota comes into the matchup against Indiana after losing three games in a row.

The Pacers are 11-27 on their home court. Indiana averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 13-25 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Timberwolves are 21-17 on the road. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Western Conference scoring 49.9 points per game in the paint led by Julius Randle averaging 10.3.

The Pacers average 112.5 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 114.2 the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves average 117.5 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 120.7 the Pacers give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 114-110 in the last meeting on Oct. 26. Randle led the Timberwolves with 31 points, and Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siakam is averaging 24 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pacers. Obi Toppin is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Rudy Gobert is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 11.5 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 121.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 34.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.4 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 110.9 points, 45.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. McConnell: day to day (hamstring), Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (back), Ben Sheppard: day to day (hip), Ivica Zubac: out for season (rib), Pascal Siakam: day to day (back), Jarace Walker: day to day (back), Aaron Nesmith: day to day (neck), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards: out (knee), Jaden McDaniels: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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