Maya Yoshida, Erik Thommy score goals to lead Galaxy to 2-1 victory over Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Defender Maya Yoshida scored a first-half goal, Erik Thommy found the net in the second and…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Defender Maya Yoshida scored a first-half goal, Erik Thommy found the net in the second and the Los Angeles Galaxy beat Austin FC 2-1 on Saturday.

Yoshida took a pass from Marco Reus in the 34th minute and scored for the first time this season to give the Galaxy a 1-0 lead. Yoshida has six goals in 80 appearances for LA. Reus has three assists already and 15 of them in 34 career appearances.

Thommy gave the Galaxy a two-goal lead in the 78th minute with his first netter for the club. Thommy had 19 goals in 101 appearances over four seasons with Sporting Kansas City. Defender Emiro Garces subbed into the match in the 66th minute before notching his first assist this season and his third in 36 appearances. Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski also snagged an assist.

Austin cut it to 2-1 in the 85th minute on Myrto Uzuni’s second goal of the campaign and his eighth in 34 career matches. Defender Guilherme Biro earned his first assist after collecting one through his first 67 appearances and Facundo Torres grabbed his fourth in his first season with Austin after tallying 16 in three seasons with Orlando City. All four of Torres’ assists have come off set pieces.

Marcinkowski turned away five shots for Los Angeles (2-3-2) in his third start this season.

Brad Stuver totaled five saves for Austin (1-3-3).

Los Angeles picks up its first road win of the season while handing Austin its first loss at home.

Austin swept the Galaxy last season — 1-0 at home and 2-1 on the road.

Up next

Los Angeles: Visits FC Dallas on Saturday.

Austin: Visits Toronto FC on Saturday.

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