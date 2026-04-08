Mammoth host the Predators after Schmaltz’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (37-31-10, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (41-30-6, in the Central Division) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9…

Nashville Predators (37-31-10, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (41-30-6, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth host the Nashville Predators after Nick Schmaltz scored two goals in the Mammoth’s 6-5 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers.

Utah has a 41-30-6 record overall and an 11-10-2 record in Central Division play. The Mammoth have gone 19-9-1 when scoring a power-play goal.

Nashville is 37-31-10 overall and 11-9-4 against the Central Division. The Predators are 31-6-3 in games they score at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Mammoth won the previous matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Guenther has 37 goals and 32 assists for the Mammoth. Clayton Keller has seven goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan O’Reilly has 25 goals and 47 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has eight goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 7-3-0, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: Barrett Hayton: out (upper-body), Jack McBain: out (lower-body).

Predators: Nicolas Hague: day to day (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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