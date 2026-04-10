Mammoth host the Hurricanes on 5-game winning streak

Carolina Hurricanes (51-22-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (42-30-6, in the Central Division) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 5…

Carolina Hurricanes (51-22-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (42-30-6, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth head into a matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes as winners of five consecutive games.

Utah is 21-14-3 in home games and 42-30-6 overall. The Mammoth have a +34 scoring differential, with 258 total goals scored and 224 conceded.

Carolina is 22-12-4 on the road and 51-22-6 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 27-6-3 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won 5-4 in the last matchup. Andrei Svechnikov led the Hurricanes with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Guenther has 38 goals and 33 assists for the Mammoth. Nick Schmaltz has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has 26 goals and 53 assists for the Hurricanes. Logan Stankoven has scored seven goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 7-3-0, averaging 4.4 goals, eight assists, 3.8 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: Barrett Hayton: out (upper-body), Jack McBain: out (lower-body).

Hurricanes: Jalen Chatfield: day to day (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov: out (hip), Jordan Martinook: day to day (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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