Kraken host the Blackhawks on losing streak

Chicago Blackhawks (27-35-14, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (32-31-11, in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Chicago Blackhawks (27-35-14, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (32-31-11, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken play the Chicago Blackhawks after losing three in a row.

Seattle is 17-15-5 in home games and 32-31-11 overall. The Kraken have a -20 scoring differential, with 207 total goals scored and 227 allowed.

Chicago has gone 14-19-6 on the road and 27-35-14 overall. The Blackhawks have a 10-7-9 record in one-goal games.

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams play this season. The Kraken won 3-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Beniers has scored 19 goals with 26 assists for the Kraken. Bobby McMann has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Connor Bedard has 30 goals and 38 assists for the Blackhawks. Frank Nazar has scored four goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Ryan Winterton: out (personal), Shane Wright: day to day (upper-body).

Blackhawks: Shea Weber: out for season (ankle), Artyom Levshunov: out for season (hand), Andrew Mangiapane: out (upper body), Oliver Moore: out (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: out for season (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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