Knicks rout Bulls 136-96 in a game they led by 47 points

NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby scored 31 points, Mitchell Robinson had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and the New…

NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby scored 31 points, Mitchell Robinson had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and the New York Knicks routed the Chicago Bulls 136-96 on Friday night in a game they led by 47 points.

Anunoby was 9 for 15 from the field, including 7 for 10 from 3-point range, and Robinson made each of his seven shots starting in place of All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns, who did not play because of a right elbow impingement.

All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson had 17 points and 10 assists to help the Knicks win their second consecutive game after dropping three in a row.

For New York (50-28), the blowout victory cemented its third consecutive season with at least 50 wins — a feat the club had not accomplished since the 1991-92 to 1993-94 campaigns. The Knicks lost the 1994 NBA Finals to Houston and were able to surpass the 50-win plateau the following season.

Collin Sexton had 19 points for the Bulls. They have lost their last six games and 10 of 12.

New York led 38-16 at the end of the first quarter by taking advantage of Chicago’s offensive struggles as they went on an 18-0 run before Sexton’s 3-pointer cut the Bulls’ deficit to 20-4 with 5:25 remaining in the period. Chicago missed 10 shots and had five turnovers during the woeful stretch.

New York’s offense overwhelmed the Bulls by outscoring them 40-25 in the second quarter to lead 78-41 at the break.

Up next

Bulls: Host Phoenix on Sunday night.

Knicks: At Atlanta on Monday night.

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