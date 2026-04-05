Kings take on the Predators following Kempe’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (36-31-9, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (31-26-19, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30…

Nashville Predators (36-31-9, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (31-26-19, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Nashville Predators after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings’ 7-6 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Los Angeles has a 12-17-9 record at home and a 31-26-19 record overall. The Kings have a 12-9-10 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Nashville has a 36-31-9 record overall and a 16-16-6 record in road games. The Predators have gone 30-6-3 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season. The Predators won the previous matchup 5-4 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has scored 27 goals with 53 assists for the Kings. Alex Laferriere has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 38 goals and 22 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has nine goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-2-4, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, three penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Predators: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Kevin Fiala: out for season (leg), Andrei Kuzmenko: out (meniscus).

Predators: Nicolas Hague: day to day (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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