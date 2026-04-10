Kings take on the Oilers following Kempe’s 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (40-29-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (33-26-19, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Saturday, 4…

Edmonton Oilers (40-29-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (33-26-19, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Edmonton Oilers after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings’ 4-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks.

Los Angeles is 33-26-19 overall with an 8-5-9 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings have a 25-4-10 record in games they score three or more goals.

Edmonton has gone 40-29-10 overall with a 15-6-3 record in Pacific Division play. The Oilers have a 38-9-8 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. The Oilers won the previous meeting 8-1. Jake Walman scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kempe has 34 goals and 37 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 47 goals and 86 assists for the Oilers. Jack Roslovic has scored four goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-2-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Kevin Fiala: out for season (leg), Andrei Kuzmenko: out (knee).

Oilers: Leon Draisaitl: out (lower-body), Connor Ingram: day to day (undisclosed), Jason Dickinson: day to day (leg), Zach Hyman: out (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: out for season (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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