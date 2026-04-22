Kane strikes again as Bayern beats Leverkusen 2-0 to reach German Cup final

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Harry Kane and Luis Díaz fired Bayern Munich into the German Cup final with a 2-0…

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Harry Kane and Luis Díaz fired Bayern Munich into the German Cup final with a 2-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.

Kane’s first-half strike – his 52nd goal of the season across all competitions for his club – and a goal from Díaz in stoppage time were enough for Bayern to advance to a final against Stuttgart or Freiburg in Berlin’s Olympiastadion on May 23.

It will be Bayern’s first appearance in the final since beating Leverkusen 4-2 to seal a domestic double in 2000.

“I’ve missed Berlin,” Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said after a semifinal in which he had nothing to do until he produced a brilliant flying save to deny Nathan Tella an equalizer with his fingertips.

The win keeps Bayern, which clinched the Bundesliga title on Saturday, on course for a treble of trophies. It faces title holder Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals of the Champions League with the first leg on Tuesday in Paris.

Kane scored in the 22nd minute after a quickly taken throw on the right. Jamal Musiala took the ball forward, crossed it and Díaz left it for the better-positioned Kane to scoop it in under the crossbar.

The visitors dominated the first half, keeping Leverkusen goalkeeper Mark Flekken busy with 10 shots at goal while the hosts had none.

Díaz put the result beyond doubt on a break, though he was initially flagged offside when Leon Goretzka slid the ball over. Díaz disagreed, wagging his figure at the flag-bearer, and a VAR check confirmed Bayern could begin the celebrations.

Defending champion Stuttgart hosts Freiburg on Thursday. The semifinals were pushed back a day because Bayern, Stuttgart and Freiburg all played in the Bundesliga on Sunday, the latter because of its participation in the Europa League, where it faces Braga in the semifinals.

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