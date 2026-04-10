Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti confirms new 2-year contract in speech to his players

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti has signed a new two-year contract with the Serie A club after…

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti has signed a new two-year contract with the Serie A club after a largely encouraging six months in charge.

Spalletti told his players first on Friday ahead of training, with Juventus publishing a video of the announcement on its social media channels.

“I considered it most important, first of all, to tell you this fact, that we decided to extend this contract for another two years,” Spalletti said. “I want you to know first before it gets out. I’m telling you today.

“Naturally, we have challenges ahead of us, but I’m convinced that together with you, they will become great challenges because I will face them with your attitude and your strength, as you have always done.”

Spalletti was hired back at the end of October to replace Igor Tudor, who was fired following three straight losses and an eight-match winless run.

Juventus announced at the time that it had signed Spalletti to an eight-month contract, which Italian media reported would be automatically renewed for two years if the club qualified for the Champions League.

Juventus is currently just outside the Champions League qualifying spots, a point behind fourth-placed Como, with seven matches remaining in the Serie A season.

“When I arrived seven months ago, they offered me this contract,” Spalletti said. “It was a bit like saying: let’s hang out a bit, let’s spend some time together, let’s get to know each other and then at the end of the season we’ll be free to decide what we want based on what we’ve done.”

When Spalletti took over, Juventus was seventh in Serie A and in the elimination places in the Champions League.

Under Spalletti, Juventus has won 17 of 31 matches, lost six and drawn eight. The Bianconeri managed to reach the playoff round of the Champions League, but lost to Galatasaray.

“Since Luciano joined our great Juventus family, he has had an immediate and very positive impact on our players, the whole club and the entire Bianconeri community,” Juventus chief executive Damien Comolli said in a statement. “It was immediately clear to everyone that Luciano was the right person to lead the team on a path of growth.

“His ambitious style of play reflects the expectations of our fans and the club, and his values embody our identity. We have therefore decided to continue working together beyond the previously agreed contract term because we believe that stability and continuity are two essential pillars for future success.”

Juventus hasn’t won Serie A since 2020 when it concluded a run of nine straight titles.

Spalletti is best known for leading Napoli to the Serie A title in 2023. Then he had an unsuccessful run with Italy and was fired last June when the Azzurri got off to a poor start in World Cup qualifying.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.