Jets visit the Stars after shootout win

Winnipeg Jets (32-30-12, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (44-19-12, in the Central Division) Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Winnipeg Jets (32-30-12, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (44-19-12, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Dallas Stars after the Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime.

Dallas has a 44-19-12 record overall and a 15-5-3 record in Central Division games. The Stars have a 24-5-5 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Winnipeg has a 32-30-12 record overall and an 11-8-4 record in Central Division games. The Jets are 29-9-8 when scoring three or more goals.

Thursday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Stars won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 40 goals and 49 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 34 goals and 58 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has scored five goals with eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Jets: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, five assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Sam Steel: out (hip), Tyler Myers: day to day (undisclosed), Michael Bunting: out (lower body), Nathan Bastian: out (hand), Radek Faksa: out (upper-body), Roope Hintz: out (lower body), Tyler Seguin: out for season (acl).

Jets: Nino Niederreiter: out (lower body), Morgan Barron: out (concussion), Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower body), Colin Miller: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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