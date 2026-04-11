Japhet Sery Larsen, Jesús Bueno help Union beat Montreal 2-1 to end 6-match losing streak

MONTREAL (AP) — Japhet Sery Larsen and Jesús Bueno scored second-half goals to help Philadelphia spoil CF Montreal’s long-awaited home…

MONTREAL (AP) — Japhet Sery Larsen and Jesús Bueno scored second-half goals to help Philadelphia spoil CF Montreal’s long-awaited home opener with a 2-1 victory on Saturday, ending the Union’s club-record six-match losing streak to begin the season.

Iván Jaime took a pass from defender Efraín Morales and scored in the 23rd minute to give Montreal a 1-0 lead. It was his first goal in his 12th career appearance. Morales collected his first assist last season and has two in 22 matches.

Milan Iloski’s first assist this season set up first-year defender Larsen’s first goal — a header for the equalizer in the 55th minute.

Bueno gave the Union a 2-1 lead in the 70th with his first goal of the season and his fifth in 71 career appearances. Ezekiel Alladoh, a 20-year-old rookie forward, subbed into the match in the 66th minute before collecting his first assist. Defender Nathan Harriel picked up his second assist this season and his seventh in 116 appearances — all with Philadelphia.

Andre Blake saved four shots in his 273rd career start — all with the Union (1-6-0) since 2014.

Thomas Gillier finished with five saves in his 15th career start and seventh this season for Montreal (1-6-0), which posted a 3-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls for their only points in six straight road matches to begin its first full season under Marco Donadel.

Coach Bradley Carnell’s Union club had not had a lead this season until Bueno’s goal.

Philadelphia tied the 2001 New England Revolution for the second worst start to begin a season. Toronto lost nine in a row in 2012 to set the record.

The Union were the first team in league history to open with six straight losses after winning the Supporters’ Shield the previous season.

Up next

Philadelphia: Hosts D.C. United on Saturday.

Montreal: Hosts the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

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