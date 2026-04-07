Jaiswal’s half-century earns Rajasthan a 27-run win over Mumbai in rain-shortened IPL game

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi flattened Mumbai Indians with their power-hitting and propelled…

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi flattened Mumbai Indians with their power-hitting and propelled Rajasthan Royals to their third straight win in a rain-curtailed Indian Premier League game on Tuesday.

In a match reduced to 11-overs-a-side, Rajasthan plundered 150-3 and cruised to a 27-run win after Mumbai won the toss and elected to field.

Jaiswal hit an unbeaten 77 off 32 balls with 10 fours and four sixes and 15-year-old Sooryavanshi made a 14-ball 39 that included a first-ball six over mid-on off premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Mumbai’s chase was dashed inside the 20-ball power play when Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma all fell for single-digit scores against Rajasthan pace before the former champions finished at 123-9.

Mumbai lost the top three for just 22 runs and then further slipped to 46-5 when impact substitute leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2-25) bagged the wickets of Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma in his first over.

Mumbai’s impact substitute Sherfane Rutherford and Naman Dhir played cameos of 25 runs each, but Rajasthan did enough damage up front through Jofra Archer (1-17), Nandre Burger (2-21) and Sandeep Sharma (2-26) to seal its third straight win.

Mumbai is in the bottom half of the table with two points.

Earlier, Jaiswal gave Rajasthan a rollicking start with a 22-run first over as the left-hander smacked Deepak Chahar for four boundaries and a pulled six over mid-wicket.

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi didn’t get overawed while facing Bumrah for the first time in competitive cricket and lofted the world’s best pace bowler for a straight six and two balls later picked up a slower ball for another six over square leg.

Jaiswal ensured Rajasthan got to well over-par score with another 22-run over against Trent Boult as he smashed back-to-back sixes while Sooryavanshi deposited the left-arm New Zealand fast bowler’s shortish delivery to deep backward square leg for the maximum as Rajasthan raced to 58-0 off three overs.

Pandya (0-17), returning to the side after missing Mumbai’s last game due to illness, dragged the flow of runs with a four-run fourth over before Shardul Thakur brought an end to an entertaining 80-run opening stand off just 30 balls. Sooryavanshi was distraught when he holed out to deep cover as Varma jumped high and grabbed a good catch over his head.

Afghanistan spinner AM Ghazanfar (2-21) and Bumrah (0-32) tried to limit the damage but Jaiswal raised his half-century off 23 balls and then hit three boundaries in Thakur’s last over to give Rajasthan a strong total.

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