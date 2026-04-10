Italy appoints U21 coach Silvio Baldini as interim coach for upcoming friendlies

ROME (AP) — Italy Under-21 coach Silvio Baldini will take charge of the senior national team for next month’s friendly…

ROME (AP) — Italy Under-21 coach Silvio Baldini will take charge of the senior national team for next month’s friendly internationals.

The appointment of Baldini as interim coach was announced on Friday, 10 days after Italy again failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Italy’s penalty shootout loss to Bosnia-Herzegovina — which meant the four-time champion will miss a third consecutive World Cup — led to the resignations of Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina and coach Gennaro Gattuso.

The 67-year-old Baldini will step up for the matches against Luxembourg on June 3 and Greece four days later. Both are away matches.

A new permanent coach will most likely be decided after Gravina’s replacement is appointed, with elections called for June 22.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte, who already led Italy at the European Championship a decade ago, is favored to return.

Others being mentioned are Roberto Mancini, Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri.

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