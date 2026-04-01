Houston plays Milwaukee, seeks 4th straight victory

Milwaukee Bucks (30-45, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (46-29, sixth in the Western Conference) Houston; Wednesday, 8…

Milwaukee Bucks (30-45, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (46-29, sixth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -17.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into a matchup against Milwaukee as winners of three games in a row.

The Rockets are 26-10 on their home court. Houston leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 48.1 boards. Alperen Sengun leads the Rockets with 8.9 rebounds.

The Bucks are 13-24 on the road. Milwaukee is 17-30 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rockets average 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer makes per game than the Bucks allow (14.8). The Bucks are shooting 47.7% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 45.9% the Rockets’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Rockets won the last meeting 122-115 on Nov. 9. Kevin Durant scored 31 points to help lead the Rockets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Rockets. Amen Thompson is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bucks. Ryan Rollins is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 115.1 points, 47.8 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Bucks: 3-7, averaging 107.9 points, 38.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: out for season (ankle).

Bucks: Gary Harris: day to day (groin), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (knee), Thanasis Antetokounmpo: day to day (calf), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (ankle), Bobby Portis: day to day (wrist).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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