Hawks play the Knicks on 4-game win streak

New York Knicks (50-28, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (45-33, fifth in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Monday,…

New York Knicks (50-28, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (45-33, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Hawks take on New York.

The Hawks are 26-22 in conference play. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 18.4 fast break points per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 4.1.

The Knicks are 32-16 in Eastern Conference play. New York has an 8-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks’ 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Knicks allow. The Knicks are shooting 47.6% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 47.2% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Hawks won the last matchup 111-99 on Jan. 3. Onyeka Okongwu scored 23 points to help lead the Hawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Hawks. CJ McCollum is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 18.9 points and 6.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 124.0 points, 42.6 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 116.8 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jock Landale: out (ankle).

Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (elbow).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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