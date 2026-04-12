Kohli hits 50 as Bengaluru outpowers Mumbai in IPL and Gujarat beats Lucknow

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar set up an 18-run victory for Royal…

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar set up an 18-run victory for Royal Challengers Bengaluru over host Mumbai Indians on Sunday in the Indian Premier League.

Kohli was out for a 38-ball 50, which included five fours and a solitary six. Co-opener Salt was quicker with 78 off 36, with six sixes and six fours. Skipper Patidar was the fastest of the trio, smashing 53 runs off only 20 balls with five sixes and four boundaries, as Bengaluru scored 240-4 in its 20 overs.

In reply, Mumbai reached 222-5, led by Sherfane Rutherford’s undefeated 71 off 31 balls. But the game was effectively over when the hosts were down to 154-5 in 15.3 overs.

Defending champion Bengaluru is third in the 10-team standings with six points from four games. Mumbai is eighth with two points and has just one win in its four games.

Earlier Sunday, Prasidh Krishna took 4-28, followed by half-centuries from Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill, as Gujarat Titans comfortably beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets.

Krishna’s spell helped to restrict Lucknow to 164-8 in 20 overs on its home turf. Buttler (60 runs off 37 balls) and skipper Gill (56 off 40) propelled the chase as Gujarat finished with 165-3 in 18.4 overs.

Gujarat moved to fifth with two wins in four games. It was a second loss for Lucknow, which is sixth behind Gujarat on run-rate.

Bengaluru power lights up Wankhede

Put into bat, Bengaluru got off to a superb start at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Salt and Kohli sped to 50 off 26 balls and then 71-0 in the powerplay.

Salt hit his second half-century of the season as he and Kohli put on 120 off 65 balls until Salt’s dismissal in the 11th over, caught off Shardul Thakur.

Mumbai’s troubles didn’t end there as Patidar reached 50 off only 17 balls.

Patidar and Kohli added 65 off 23 balls, before both fell within eight deliveries. Bengaluru was 194-3 in 16 overs.

Tim David struck 34 not out off 16 balls against his former team as Bengaluru breached 240 for the second time this season – and its sixth highest IPL score overall.

In reply, Rohit Sharma retired hurt for 19 off 13 balls. Ryan Rickelton scored 37 off 22 before he was the first of wrist spinner Suyash Sharma’s two wickets in the eighth over.

Mumbai was down to 74-2 – and missing Sharma – as Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 22) and Hardik Pandya added 47 off 27 balls.

Krunal Pandya got rid off Yadav, while his younger brother Hardik Pandya hit 40 off 22 balls with six fours and a six. He was caught off Jacob Duffy in the 15th over, with Naman Dhir (1) following shortly after.

Rutherford entertained the crowd with nine sixes but Mumbai was never in the hunt for victory.

It was Mumbai’s sixth loss in eight games against Bengaluru.

Buttler-Gill partnership makes it easy for the Titans

Chasing 165 in Lucknow, Gujarat opener Sai Sudharsan was caught off leg spinner Digvesh Rathi for 15 at the start of the sixth over.

That brought Buttler and Gill together at 45-1. The pair put on 84 off 58 balls for the second wicket as Lucknow was eased out of the game.

Buttler, who hit 52 against Delhi Capitals in the previous game, got his 50 off 29 balls with nine fours. His innings saw Buttler reach 14,000 career T20 runs — only the fifth men’s player to do so. Buttler hit 11 fours overall.

Gill reached 50 off 34 balls – his second of the season after scoring 70 against Delhi.

Both were dismissed within six deliveries as the Titans went down to 135-3 in 15.4 overs.

Washington Sundar (21 not out) and Rahul Tewatia (10 not out) crossed the finish line with eight balls to spare.

Earlier, Lucknow got off to a poor start when Kagiso Rabada (1-54) dismissed Mitchell Marsh for 11. In-form opener Aiden Markram scored 30 off 21 balls and was his team’s top scorer. Krishna dismissed Markram in the seventh over.

Lucknow couldn’t get any momentum on a two-paced wicket as Gujarat bowlers struck at regular intervals.

Skipper Rishabh Pant scored 18. Impact player Ayush Badoni made nine runs, falling to Krishna who also struck twice against the lower-middle order as the hosts finished with a sub-par score.

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