Flyers visit the Devils after shootout victory

Philadelphia Flyers (39-26-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (40-34-3, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday,…

Philadelphia Flyers (39-26-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (40-34-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Philadelphia Flyers after the Flyers took down the Boston Bruins 2-1 in overtime.

New Jersey is 40-34-3 overall with a 7-15-2 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Devils have given up 233 goals while scoring 214 for a -19 scoring differential.

Philadelphia has a 10-9-5 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 39-26-12 record overall. The Flyers serve 9.7 penalty minutes per game to rank 10th in league play.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. The Flyers won 5-3 in the previous matchup. Matvei Michkov led the Flyers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has 20 goals and 49 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has eight goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games.

Travis Konecny has 27 goals and 39 assists for the Flyers. Tyson Foerster has scored seven goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Flyers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Zack MacEwen: out for season (acl), Arseny Gritsyuk: out for season (upper-body), Brett Pesce: out (lower-body), Stefan Noesen: out for season (knee).

Flyers: Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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