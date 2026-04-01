Flyers and Red Wings hit the ice in Eastern Conference action

Detroit Red Wings (39-27-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (37-25-12, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Detroit Red Wings (39-27-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (37-25-12, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers and the Detroit Red Wings square off in Eastern Conference play.

Philadelphia has gone 17-12-8 in home games and 37-25-12 overall. The Flyers are 6-5-8 in games decided by one goal.

Detroit has a 39-27-8 record overall and a 19-13-5 record on the road. The Red Wings have a -6 scoring differential, with 214 total goals scored and 220 conceded.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Flyers won 5-3 in the previous matchup. Owen Tippett led the Flyers with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has 23 goals and 37 assists for the Flyers. Tippett has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Lucas Raymond has 24 goals and 47 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has scored four goals with 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper body), Tyson Foerster: out (arm).

Red Wings: Michael Rasmussen: out (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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